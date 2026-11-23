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Nov 23, 2026 8:08 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 8:08 PM
Updated Nov 23, 2026 8:42 PM
Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff discussed the trade of Dylan Larkin on Monday afternoon, revealing the former captain's refusal late last month to report was essentially the point of no return.
The Dylan Larkin chapter with the Detroit Red Wings officially came to a close Sunday evening, with Detroit trading him to divisional rival Montreal along with a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.
In return, the Red Wings acquired highly touted prospect Michael Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembeault and a pair of top-10 protected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
Detroit also received a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick.
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In the wake of the blockbuster deal, Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff held a press conference on Monday afternoon, bringing a sense of closure to what he referred to as a "difficult" situation.
After beginning his remarks by thanking Larkin for his time with the organization, Horcoff made it clear that his goal and responsibility were to ensure the Red Wings benefited from the trade involving their former captain.
"This has been a difficult situation for everyone involved," Horcoff said. "When Dylan requested a trade, we respected that, but we also had a responsibility to this organization, our players, and fans to make sure the deal was done in the best interest of the organization."
Horcoff touted the fact that Sunday's trade was "a resolution that worked for both sides" and that Montreal's offer was "the right one".
Larkin requested a trade from the Red Wings shortly after last season ended, but his request went unfulfilled for several months, forcing him to begin the season with the team he was seeking to leave.
After appearing in 10 games, Larkin, who was stripped of the captaincy, announced through his agent that he would no longer report to the club, prompting the Red Wings to suspend him without pay.
According to Horcoff, that decision marked the point of no return, even after Larkin had initially requested a trade during the offseason.
"I think once Dylan - for the second time - just chose not to come back to the team, I think it was clear that was probably the end of the road for that," Horcoff said.
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Horcoff, who was named the club's interim general manager in mid-September, is auditioning for the full-time job.
His trade of Larkin, which brought an end to the longstanding drama between the two sides while netting the Red Wings multiple assets, represents the second major hurdle Horcoff has cleared since taking over. The first came last month, when he signed Alex DeBrincat to a seven-year contract extension.
However, the chance of earning the title of full-time GM isn't currently at the forefront of his mind.
"That's the last of my worries right now," he said. "I still have another pressing thing on my plate, and that's not my focus. My focus, from the very start, hasn't wavered or changed. It's to improve this hockey franchise, and to do the best I can in these two current situations to improve the team, and put the organization in a better spot."
That pressing issue is the status of unsigned RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who must be inked to a new contract by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play in the NHL this season.
But for now, one major weight has been lifted from Horcoff's shoulders.
Last month, Horcoff said that he didn't have a timeline as to when Larkin could be traded, and that he was comfortable with taking as long as needed to receive the ideal package in return that was best for the organization moving forward.
Not only did the Red Wings receive multiple draft assets along with an NHL-ready player in Dach (Montembeault hasn't played this season due to injury), but they also landed one of the most intriguing prospects in hockey.
It turns out, patience paid off.
"We were going to wait until we felt that there was a trade that we were presented with that was going to make the Detroit Red Wings better," he said. "I guess waiting and giving it some time allowed that to come to fruition."
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