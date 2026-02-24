Todd McLellan Announces Dylan Larkin Return Timeline

The Detroit Red Wings are set to resume their 2025-26 NHL regular season schedule as they begin preparations to try and end their lengthy postseason drought.
The 2026 Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the Detroit Red Wings are set to welcome back captain Dylan Larkin in time for puck drop in Ottawa against the Ottawa Senators.
Larkin and his Team USA teammates are continuing their celebration of the program’s first gold medal since 1980 with a visit to Washington, D.C., to meet President Donald Trump at the White House and attend the State of the Union address later Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, who represented Sweden and Germany, respectively, have returned and were back at practice earlier this week at Little Caesars Arena.
Head coach Todd McLellan indicated that while Larkin may not practice on Wednesday, there's a good chance that he'll be back in town and that he's expected to be able to play on Thursday.
"From what I understand, obviously the President’s invited that team to Washington, and I believe that’s where they’re at," McLellan said. "And if all goes well and weather and flights and everything cooperate, I think he can sleep in his own bed late tonight.
“So we’ll have him around the arena tomorrow. I’m not sure if he’ll skate. We expect him to be on the plane and then be a factor in Ottawa on Thursday."
Dylan Larkin proved to be a spark plug for Team USA at the Olympics, opening the scoring in victories over Team Sweden, which featured Lucas Raymond, and Team Slovakia. He also played a key role in a critical five-on-three penalty kill during the gold medal showdown against Team Canada, an eventual 2–1 victory for Team USA.
