Todd McLellan Expresses Belief In Marco Kasper Despite Offensive Struggles In 2025-26
Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan expressed belief in Marco Kasper despite his offensive stats being nearly cut in half compared to last season.
It looked as though the Detroit Red Wings had the makings of a bona fide top-six forward thanks to the emergence of Marco Kasper in the latter half of the 2024-25 NHL season.
After all, Kasper began to thrive upon the arrival of head coach Todd McLellan in late December 2024. He ultimately led all first-year skaters with 17 goals from January to April last season, while also finishing fifth overall in rookie scoring during that span.
However, Kasper experienced what easily went beyond the dreaded sophomore slump. In 28 games played in November and December, Kasper registered only a pair of assists with no goals.
Ultimately, Kasper finished with just nine goals and 10 assists in 81 games played, coming nowhere close to his 19 goals and 18 assists in 77 games the previous season.
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However, during his season-ending media availability on Thursday, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan expressed belief in Kasper while also noting the potential necessity to find a more permanent role for him.
"I have, we, the staff, the organization, have a very high belief in this young man," McLellan said of Kasper. "Not easy when you come back, and you have high expectations, not only internally from himself and his teammates and the staff, but externally, and it doesn’t quite go right for you."
Kasper made his presence felt on the ice physically throughout the course of the season, dishing out a total of 186 hits. However, the offense didn't follow the way it did for him in the latter half of 2024-25.
"He’s dealing with a lot as a young man, 22 years old, but he’s got a skill set, he’s got a drive, and a demeanor that I believe will allow him to work his way through all of this," McLellan emphasized. "Some of the responsibility does lie on us, too - how we use him, we bounce him around quite a bit."
"He’s a wing, he’s a center, ironically, that’s because we believe in him," he continued. "We move him around to different spots because we think he can do the job. But maybe we have to find him a consistent home.”
Kasper is signed through the end of next season, and can become a restricted free-agent after 2026-27.
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