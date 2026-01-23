Todd McLellan Issues Critical Update On Injured Simon Edvinsson

Despite not earning a victory, the Detroit Red Wings did pick up a point in the standings on Thursday evening against the Minnesota Wild as part of a 4-3 overtime setback.
With the point, they moved past the idle Tampa Bay Lightning for the first overall spot in the Atlantic Division.
Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov, soon to be the highest-paid player in NHL history, scored his second goal of the evening in the extra session, giving Minnesota the win.
The Red Wings played shorthanded, as defenseman Simon Edvinsson was not available because of a lower-body injury that he suffered during Detroit's 2-1 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Veteran defenseman Travis Hamonic was slotted into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 21.
However, the good news is that Edvinsson's outlook is positive, and he could even potentially return to the lineup in short order, as explained by head coach Todd McLellan following the game.
"He was questionable leaving Toronto last night, we thought we might be able to get him get him through another game, but having today off and tomorrow off will certainly help him," McLellan said.
When asked if Edvinsson could potentially return for Detroit's next game on Saturday evening in Winnipeg against the Jets, McLellan sounded optimistic.
"There's always a chance, yeah," McLellan said. "We'll have to get him looked at, but he's walking around and feeling okay. He's just, gotta get a little better."
Edvinsson, who has routinely skated on Detroit's top defensive pair alongside Moritz Seider this season, has tallied six goals with 11 assists and has posted a plus-six rating in 48 games played.
