Todd McLellan's Update On John Gibson Is Encouraging

The Detroit Red Wings started their four-game road swing off on the right foot, defeating the New Jersey Devils on Sunday evening at Prudential Center by a 3-0 final score.
In doing so, they're now back in the third overall position in the Atlantic Division standings, while the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins continue to be hot on their trail.
The Red Wings got goals from Moritz Seider, James van Riemsdyk, and Dominik Shine, who scored his first career NHL goal.
They also got a combined shutout from John Gibson and Cam Talbot, the former of which departed following the second period after getting shaken up when Devils forward Timo Meier pushed Lucas Raymond into him.
Thankfully, it appears as though Gibson won't be any worse for wear, according to head coach Todd McLellan.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
"He got hit in a bad spot and didn’t feel good after that happened," McLellan said. "He should be fine, I would think."
The Red Wings played without team captain Dylan Larkin, who was injured during Friday evening's setback at home against the Florida Panthers.
It was also the debut of newcomer Justin Faulk, who was acquired on Friday from the St. Louis Blues. David Perron, acquired the previous day from the Ottawa Senators, is still over a week away from returning to game play.
The Red Wings hadn't had a combined shutout by two goaltenders in the same game since 2014 (Jonas Gustavsson and Jimmy Howard).
"I thought we got real good goaltending from both (Gibson and Talbot)," McLellan continued. "I thought Justin Faulk made a big difference. He settled a lot of things down. We got contributions from all the lines.
Some guys played 20 minutes, other guys played 10, but the minutes they played were important."
Detroit's road trip continues on Tuesday evening against the Panthers, and they'll look to avenge their 3-1 loss from Friday.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.