"Trying To Find That Consistency": Red Wings Seek Answers For Recent Porous Defensive Performances

The Detroit Red Wings are only three points from the top spot in the Atlantic Division, but if they had tightened up defensively in recent games, they could have easily been sitting in the first overall position.

For the sixth time in their last eight outings, the Red Wings allowed their opposition to find the back of the net at least four times in what was a 6-5 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday evening at Nationwide Arena.

So far this season, the Red Wings have allowed 97 goals, just one fewer than the league-worst 98 surrendered by the St. Louis Blues. Their collective 3.46 goals-against average also ranks 27th in the NHL.

The Red Wings fought back from 3-1 and 4-3 deficits to grab a 5-4 lead midway through the third period, only to watch the Blue Jackets knot the score late in regulation with goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the bench for an extra attacker and then later win in the shootout.

Head coach Todd McLellan has repeatedly emphasized how critical it is to limit opposing scoring chances, but once again, the Red Wings are struggling to find that consistency.

"We've all been talking about this for a long time," McLellan said following the shootout setback against the Blue Jackets. "There are moments when we do a real good job of it and we look solid then we get away from it. Trying to find that consistency."

While the Red Wings delivered a strong showing on the power play, converting three of five chances, their penalty killing wasn't as effective, surrendering two goals on three man-advantage chances by the Blue Jackets.

Patrick Kane, who scored the 496th goal of his NHL career in the third period, loved the power-play performance of his club, but knows the difference came down to not shutting down the opportunities by Columbus.

The Detroit Red Wings secured a point in the standings, but once again allowed their opponent to convert on too many chances and fell by a 6-5 final score in the shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"We got our power-play opportunities and capitalized on the power play....that’s kind of what we expect from that group," Kane said. "We had a good night on the power-play but gave up a couple on the penalty kill and 6-on-5, so it’s kind of what the game comes down to sometimes."

Kane and the Red Wings will continue their road swing by traveling to Seattle for a Saturday night tilt against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.

