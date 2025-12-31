"Very Difficult": Todd McLellan On Decision To Send John Leonard Back To Griffins

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

As the Detroit Red Wings prepare to ring in the New Year with their annual New Year's Eve game in downtown Detroit, the club announced a roster move on Tuesday.

The Red Wings announced that forward John Leonard, who had been called up to the club from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins earlier in the month, has been sent back down.

He was summoned upon the injury that forward Patrick Kane suffered against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13, and he slotted into Kane's spot on the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp.

Leonard, who was the AHL's leading goal scorer when he was called up to Detroit, tallied two goals while adding another two assists in the seven games that he played in.

Following practice on Wednesday morning, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan explained that the decision to send Leonard back down to the AHL was in no way an easy one.

"Difficult decision, very difficult," McLellan explained of returning Leonard to Grand Rapids. "Some would say, 'Well, you didn’t need to send him down because you had a roster spot.' It does him no good sitting here and watching. Are we comfortable having him come back? As early as a phone call right now, yes. He's a player who can play and help us."

Forward James van Riemsdyk, who has missed the last two games, will be slotted back into the lineup, which necessitated Leonard's removal to make room.

"We weren't going to use him tonight; we're going to put JVR back in, and as a result, he's there (Grand Rapids)," McLellan explained.

"Now, that doesn't mean he's there permanently; things can happen with our roster. Injuries can occur, players can play their way out of the lineup, but we saw what we expected to see from him."

McLellan concluded by saying Leonard's all-around game is solid, and that the door is in no way closed on a potential return to Detroit for him.

"He had some pace to his game, and he was an offensive threat," he said. "He handled himself well on the power-play. There aren't negatives to his game. I can't sit here and say, 'He's gotta do this or that' to get himself back here. It will be opportunity and circumstance."

Kane echoed McLellan's sentiments, saying that he believed that Leonard performed well and made the most of his opportunity.

“He played well, I think you see his anticipation for the play, his ability to get to the net," Kane said. "He’s got a great shot. He’s proved that in the minors as well, scoring a lot of goals.

“But yeah, he did a great job. And, you know, that line was still, you know, finding ways to be effective.”

Leonard returns to a Griffins club that he not only still leads with 19 goals scored, but which leads the AHL with a pristine 26-1-1 record through 28 games played.

