Alex DeBrincat Keeping Detroit's Playoff Hopes Alive With Recent Hot Streak

Despite being left off Team USA’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Alex DeBrincat continues to prove he belongs among the NHL’s elite offensive talents.
The Detroit Red Wings winger has been a driving force as the team pushes for its first playoff appearance in nearly a decade. With captain Dylan Larkin and forward Andrew Copp both sidelined, Detroit has leaned heavily on DeBrincat to carry the offensive load during a critical stretch of the season and he has answered the call.
The Farmington Hills native has caught fire in recent weeks, recording points in four straight games and totaling 12 points over his last nine contests. His consistency has helped stabilize a lineup that has been forced to adjust amid injuries and shifting combinations. He's on pace for a career-high in points and assists with 33 goals and 36 assists for 69 points in 68 games. It would mark DeBrincat's first 80-point and 40-assist season of his career.
Much of Detroit’s secondary support has come from Lucas Raymond, though the 23-year-old winger is still navigating the pressures of high-stakes hockey. Raymond has points in back-to-back games, but that production followed a four-game drought at a time when the Red Wings needed contributions across the lineup.
DeBrincat’s chemistry with veteran Patrick Kane has been particularly valuable. The duo has provided a reliable offensive spark, often giving Detroit a strong chance to generate scoring on any given night.
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In the standings, the margin for error remains slim as Detroit currently holds a one-point edge over the Boston Bruins, who occupy the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Close behind, the surging Columbus Blue Jackets have collected points in nine of their last ten games, rapidly closing the gap and intensifying the race.
Without DeBrincat’s recent surge, Detroit’s playoff hopes could look far more uncertain. Instead, they remain firmly in the fight, with a pivotal stretch ahead.
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