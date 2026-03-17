Alex DeBrincat Keeping Detroit's Playoff Hopes Alive With Recent Hot Streak

The Farmington Hills native has caught fire in recent weeks, recording points in four straight games and totaling 12 points over his last nine contests. His consistency has helped stabilize a lineup that has been forced to adjust amid injuries and shifting combinations. He's on pace for a career-high in points and assists with 33 goals and 36 assists for 69 points in 68 games. It would mark DeBrincat's first 80-point and 40-assist season of his career.