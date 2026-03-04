Amidst Stellar Run With Griffins, Sebastian Cossa Eyes Continued Improvement

Following an injury to goaltender John Gibson during Monday afternoon's 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators, the Detroit Red Wings called up 2021 first-round pick (15th overall) Sebastian Cossa from the AHL-leading Grand Rapids Griffins.
Cossa was on the ice Wednesday morning, taking shots in the backup net, and head coach Todd McLellan confirmed that he will back up Cam Talbot for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena, while also noting that Gibson is considered day-to-day.
It's been a record-breaking season for the Griffins, who became the first AHL team in multiple decades to clinch a postseason berth in February.
Cossa's numbers are nothing short of impressive, having gone 24-4-3 while posting a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He also has five shutouts.
Following Wednesday morning's skate, Cossa fielded questions from reporters and explained that despite his stellar numbers with the Griffins, there's always room for improvement.
"So far, it's been good, but it could be better for sure," Cossa said of his performance in Grand Rapids. "I think still, you could always be better somehow, some way. We've got a key stretch coming up here, and we want to have a really deep playoff run. That's going to be the key thing for me."
Multiple Red Wings players who have spent time in the NHL this season are now back with the Griffins, including first-round draft picks Nate Danielson (ninth overall in 2023) and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (15th overall in 2024).
Cossa, who has one game of NHL experience from December of last season, has spoken with both of them about their time with the Red Wings and said they’re “chomping at the bit” to return to Detroit.
"We're chatting all the time, they've both had positive experiences up here, and kind of told the same thing going back down there," Cossa said of Danielson and Brandsegg-Nygård. "Just working at getting better, they've been great for us down there. They're chomping at the bit to get back here as well."
During Training Camp in September, Cossa acknowledged how important the upcoming season would be as he looks to earn a new contract as a pending restricted free agent.
It shouldn’t be difficult for the Red Wings to sign Cossa, whom they view as a potential goaltender of the future alongside 2023 second-round pick Trey Augustine, to a new deal.
His numbers this season show he has taken his development seriously, and fans should be eager to see what he may soon accomplish at the NHL level.
