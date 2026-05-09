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Axel Sandin-Pellikka Scores Filthy Goal For Griffins

Michael Whitaker
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Michael Whitaker
5h
Updated at May 9, 2026, 03:33
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Detroit Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who has his first year in the NHL under his belt, will be on highlight reels everywhere.

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The Grand Rapids Griffins are hoping to gain the upper hand by eliminating the Manitoba Moose in the Calder Cup Playoffs, currently enjoying a two games to one series lead after rebounding from their Game 1 loss.

And it was defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka who scored what was nothing short of a highlight-reel worthy goal to try and help them make that quest a reality.

Sandin-Pellikka took a pass in the neutral zone and proceeded to dangle through a pair of Manitoba defenders before slipping the puck through the pads of goaltender Thomas Milic into the back of the net, sending the crowd at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids into a frenzy.

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The goal gave the Griffins a 2-1 lead over the Moose with 5:10 left in the second period. 

The Swedish defenseman, who was Detroit’s first round pick (17th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, was one of several rookies to make the Red Wings roster this past fall thanks to a strong showing in Training Camp and the preseason.

Despite enjoying his best season and putting up Norris Trophy-worthy numbers, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider was overlooked for the annual award.
thehockeynews.comRed Wings Defenseman Moritz Seider Snubbed For Norris TrophyDespite enjoying his best season and putting up Norris Trophy-worthy numbers, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider was overlooked for the annual award.

He ultimately appeared in 68 games, scoring seven goals with 14 assists while averaging just over 16 minutes of ice time per outing.

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