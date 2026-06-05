"Bombshell": NHL Insider Reveals Further Details Behind Reported Trade Request Of Dylan Larkin

“You think of Dylan Larkin, it feels like he was born and raised to play for the Detroit Red Wings, right?” Dreger continued. “I mean, that's where he's from. So for Dylan to get to the place where he's requested a trade, that tells you that there's been a lot of thought, there's layering to all of this.....I don't think it's as cut and dry as him wanting an opportunity to win, and he doesn't see that opportunity in Detroit.