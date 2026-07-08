Dylan Larkin May Be Faced With Awkward Situation This Fall
If Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is unable to find an adequate trade package for Dylan Larkin, there remains the possibility of an extremely awkward situation in the fall.
It's been just over a month since Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sent shockwaves through the organization by requesting a trade from the team that selected him 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and later named him the 37th captain in franchise history.
General manager Steve Yzerman confirmed Larkin's trade request during his media availability following the NHL Draft in late June but offered little additional information. Since then, neither Larkin nor his representatives have made any public statements regarding the situation.
However, Yzerman hasn't been able to find an adequate package he feels comfortable with in return for Larkin, and as of now, he remains on the roster.
That being said, there remains the possibility that Larkin may have to mentally prepare to be part of the club when they gather for Training Camp in September.
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During his brief comments on the situation, Yzerman pointed out that Larkin still has five years remaining on his contract, suggesting the expectation is that he will honor that commitment if a trade, which Yzerman made clear he could not guarantee, fails to materialize.
"Dylan has five years remaining on his contract," Yzerman said on June 27. "My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that."
Per a recent report from Detroit Free Press beat writer Helene St. James, Larkin's reported list of three preferred trade destinations has not expanded, further limiting Yzerman's options.
That could make it even more difficult to complete a deal, especially given the general manager's reported preference for acquiring NHL-ready players rather than a package centered around future assets.
There also still remains the possibility of a reconciliation between both sides, much in the same vein as Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
There is no doubt that the Red Wings are a better team with Larkin on the ice. Trading him for anything other than NHL-ready talent of similar value would deal a major blow to their already slim chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season.
Unless Larkin expands his list of acceptable trade destinations, he may have little choice but to report to training camp this fall and take the ice once again wearing the Winged Wheel.
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