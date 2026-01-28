"First-Class Organization": Ben Chiarot Happy To Remain With Red Wings

Before practice on Wednesday, Chiarot and the Red Wings put the finishing touches on a three-year, $11.55 million contract extension, ensuring that he'll forgo testing free agency and remain signed through the 2028-29 campaign.
Chiarot, who first joined the Red Wings in July 2022, referred to the decision as a "no-brainer" while also noting how happy the rest of his family is living in the area.
"There's a million reasons: team first of all and what goes on, on the ice - the people here, trainers, equipment staff, guys on the team, coaches, everybody," Chiarot said in the Red Wings' dressing room following practice. "I really enjoy coming to the rink every day, made it really easy to come back here. We love Detroit. My family's really happy here. From all angles, it was a no-brainer."
Chiarot, a fourth-round (120th overall) pick of the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009, has also played for the Winnipeg Jets (following their move from Atlanta) as well as the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers.
He was part of the Montreal team that came within three wins of the Stanley Cup in 2021, and though the Red Wings are the second Original Six organization he’s played for, he’s learned the club is, in his words, “top-notch” from top to bottom.
"It's a first-class organization," Chiarot said. "It starts at the top with the Ilitches, right on down through (general manager) Steve (Yzerman), the coaching staff, and trainers who have been here a long time. They've been here when the team was at its peak and through the low years here. The team's well on its way back up, so the people surrounding the organization are top-notch."
"Makes it really nice coming to the rink every day."
It was Chiarot who not only led team stretches before practice, but would also say with a smile afterward that he knows he'll have to pick up the tab at an upcoming team function.
"I'll treat the boys to something," he said. "We'll see."
Chiarot has averaged just over 21 minutes per ice time for the Red Wings this season while also ranking second overall in hits and blocked shots.
