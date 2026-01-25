"I'd Go To Battle With This Group Any Day": J.T. Compher Praises Red Wings' Unity After Latest Win

It may not have been the kind of offensive output that third-year Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher wanted until recently, but the good news is that his confidence is growing
Compher scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period of Detroit's 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday evening, helping them conclude their three-game road trip by picking up five of a possible six points.
Compher now has four goals and two assists in his last 10 games played for the Red Wings, whom he described as a tight-knit group in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's win.
"We've gotten to know each other really well the last few years," he said. "This isn't a new group; it's a group that's been together, and we've been through highs and lows."
The Red Wings fell behind 1–0 midway through the second period but battled back late in the frame on Compher’s goal. He later capped a slick three-way passing play with James van Riemsdyk and Emmitt Finnie for the eventual game-winning goal early in the third.
As Compher explained, the Red Wings were challenged by head coach Todd McLellan in the dressing room after 40 minutes, and responded in kind.
"We just stayed patient, we knew the first two (periods) were okay, not great, not terrible," he said. "Todd challenged us to stick with it and not press too hard, and I thought we were patient but aggressive in the third."
With the victory, the Red Wings are now solely in first place in the Atlantic Division.
