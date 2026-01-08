Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Canucks

The Detroit Red Wings return home riding momentum after a strong road win over Ottawa and will look to continue their hot stretch against the Vancouver Canucks. Detroit enters the matchup with a 25-15-4 record and a firm hold on a playoff spot, while Vancouver is searching for a turnaround amid a difficult stretch that has seen them lose four straight and win just once in their last seven games. Despite a solid road record, the Canucks have struggled to sustain momentum since the departure of former captain Quinn Hughes, whereas Detroit hopes to energize the home crowd and keep building consistency heading into the second half of the season.

Detroit’s recent success has been fueled by balanced scoring and improved team play, highlighted by contributions from all four lines in their win over Ottawa. Head coach Todd McLellan’s call for more offensive assertiveness has paid off, with players like Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp, Lucas Raymond, and Michael Rasmussen all making an impact.

Defensively, Simon Edvinsson continues to log heavy minutes, while the Red Wings benefit from strong goaltending with John Gibson expected to start. Vancouver will counter with Thatcher Demko, who has historically played well against Detroit despite recent struggles. With both teams featuring capable rosters and strong goaltending histories in this matchup, Thursday’s game shapes up to be an entertaining and potentially high-scoring contest.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Ottawa (Monday):

Finnie – Larkin – Kasper

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

van Riemsdyk – Compher – Raymond

Leonard – Rasmussen – Appleton

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

