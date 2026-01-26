Lucas Raymond Reaches Red Wings Mark Untouched Since Henrik Zetterberg

The sky is the limit for Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond, who has not only emerged as one of the club's best players but has also proven to be a blessing in disguise after they inexplicably fell to fourth place in the 2020 Draft Lottery.
Raymond, whom the Red Wings selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has reached an offensive mark that hasn't been seen since their most recent Conn Smythe Trophy winner in Henrik Zetterberg.
With his assist against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night, Raymond reached 40 assists on the season, becoming the first Red Wings skater since Henrik Zetterberg to record three consecutive seasons with at least 40 assists.
Zetterberg reached the 40+ assist mark in five consecutive seasons from their Stanley Cup-winning campaign of 2007-08 to 2011-12, which was the final season in the career of Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom.
Not only did Raymond pick up an assist against the Jets, but he also tallied his 18th goal of the season and extended his point-streak to five games.
If Raymond continues on his current trajectory, he's on pace to easily establish what would be a new career-high in points.
Following his two-goal performance in Detroit's previous game, a 4-3 overtime setback against the Minnesota Wild, Raymond attested to how seriously he takes his work and constantly strives to improve.
“Every year and offseason, you try to take steps towards being a better player,” he explained. “And for me, it’s no different. It’s about being curious and wanting to work on your craft to hopefully see your results.
I’m just trying to play my game and keep developing.”
The Red Wings, who moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division, continue to reap the benefits of what has proven to be an absolute steal of a selection by GM Steve Yzerman in the 2020 NHL Draft.