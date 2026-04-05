Red Wings Announce Signing of 2023 Third-Round Swedish Draft Pick

Before the Detroit Red Wings take on the Minnesota Wild in an Easter Sunday matinee matchup that has "must-win" vibes all over it, they announced that a matter of internal business was taken care of.
Swedish-born prospect Noah Dower-Nilsson, who was selected in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract that is set to begin in the 2026-27 season.
Dower-Nilsson appeared in 48 contests this season in his native Sweden with Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. During that stretch, he registered six goals with 10 assists along with 10 penalty minutes.
Additionally, he scored twice while adding two assists in six postseason contests as Frölunda HC won its record-fifth Champions Hockey League title.
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