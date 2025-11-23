Red Wings' Edvinsson Listed As Day-to-Day Ahead Of New Jersey Road Trip

The mystery surrounding Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson’s sudden Saturday absence has finally been cleared up.

In a surprising twist just moments before the puck dropped against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the breakout blueliner was ruled out. Confusion spread quickly, as neither the team nor Edvinsson offered any immediate details about why he was scratched.

That uncertainty ended when Ansar Khan of MLive.com revealed that Edvinsson had been sidelined due to an illness. He has since been listed as day-to-day, and his status for Detroit’s next game on Monday against the New Jersey Devils remains uncertain. The Red Wings are scheduled for only a brief one game road stop, and the team will likely decide on Edvinsson’s availability before they travel. If he is not healthy enough to play, it is possible Detroit will choose to keep him home.

Edvinsson’s absence drew extra attention because of how important he has become to the Red Wings blue line. He broke out in a major way last season, recording 31 points in his first full NHL campaign while appearing in 78 games. His impressive plus 12 rating gave fans hope that Detroit had found another long term anchor on defense with their 2021 first round pick. Drafted sixth overall, Edvinsson has advanced quickly at every level of competition.

He immediately looked comfortable when he made the jump to professional hockey in the 2022–23 season. He played 52 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins and posted 27 points, performing well enough to earn a nine game call up to the Red Wings. His growth has continued this season, as he has averaged 21 minutes and 32 seconds of ice time per game and has collected three goals and three assists for six points through 21 games.

As Detroit prepares for Monday’s matchup, all eyes will be on Edvinsson’s status. The team will have clarity soon, and fans hope the promising young defenseman will not be out for long. In case Edvinsson can't go, the Red Wings called up former 60-point NHL defenseman Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids.

