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Red Wings' Lucas Raymond Scores For Sweden In Loss To Canada

Michael Whitaker
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Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond scored for Team Sweden in their 5-3 loss to Team Canada in the opening game for both teams in the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

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Forward Lucas Raymond was one of several Detroit Red Wings players chosen to represent their respective countries in the 2026 IIHF World Championship. 

Raymond's skills were on full display on Friday in Team Sweden's opener against Team Canada, who chose Red Wings rookie forward Emmitt Finnie and veteran goaltender Cam Talbot to represent them.

While Canada ultimately pulled out a 5-3 victory, it was Raymond who sniped a wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle past the glove of goaltender Jet Greaves, which tied the score at 2-2 in the second period. 

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Raymond also represented Sweden in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, leading the club in scoring with nine points and also tying Hall of Famer Mats Sundin with the second-highest scoring performance by a Swedish player in a single Olympic appearance. 

There was rampant speculation that Raymond may have been battling an injury after returning to the Red Wings from the Olympics, though he downplayed any specific injury concerns. 

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“No, I mean, well, I missed a couple of games early in the year, right?” Raymond explained during Detroit's season-ending media availability last month. “But, I felt pretty good from that point. I think coming into the Olympics, my body was good.

“Obviously, you’re gonna get bumps and bruises, and you’re gonna be a little bit banged up, and you gotta be able to play through that. I don’t think I’m unique in that way. You can just look around our locker room, but, yeah, I mean, it’s a part of it. That is what it is.”

He finished the season having scored 25 goals with 51 assists in 80 games. 

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