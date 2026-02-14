Red Wings Prospect Carter Bear Continues Upward Trajectory

The scoring prowess of Detroit Red Wings prospect forward Carter Bear, who was selected in 2025 (first round, 13th overall), has already been on full display in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips.
Last season, he scored an impressive 40 goals with 42 assists in 56 games played, and so far this season, he's continuing to fill up the stat sheet.
Not only did he recently register a hat trick, but he would add another goal and a pair of assists in their subsequent 6-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels for a total of six goals with eight assists in his last five games alone.
Since his return to the Red Wings as general manager in April 2019, Steve Yzerman has assembled one of the top-rated prospect pools in the National Hockey League, and Bear is among the latest examples of that success.
The Red Wings have already seen firsthand what their young talent can do, thanks to contributions from rookies like Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Emmitt Finnie, as well as brief appearances by Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård.
The hope is that one day, Bear will be able to be a regular contributor as one of the lead representatives of the next wave of talent in Hockeytown.
