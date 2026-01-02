Red Wings Top Prospect Sets Historic Mark Last Achieved By Current Vezina Favorite

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Sebastian Cossa continues to dominate in the AHL, earning Goaltender of the Month honors for December, marking the second consecutive month he has received the award.

Cossa previously won the accolade for November, becoming the first netminder in Red Wings franchise history to win the award twice in a single season. He also becomes the first AHL goalie since Henderson’s Logan Thompson in 2021 to capture the honor in consecutive months.

Thompson, now with the Washington Capitals, has gone on to thrive at the NHL level. He was recently named to Team Canada’s Olympic roster and currently sits as a Vezina Trophy favorite, highlighting just how elite Cossa’s company is as he joins the list of goalies who have translated AHL dominance into NHL stardom.

The 23-year-old Hamilton, Ontario native was spectacular in December, posting a 7-0-1 record with two shutouts, a 1.76 goals-against average, and a .929 save percentage. This season, Cossa has been nearly untouchable, boasting a 15-1-1 record, a 1.65 GAA, and a .936 save percentage, leading all AHL goalies in every major statistical category.

Cossa recently experienced a rare setback in an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals, stopping 21 of 24 shots. Prior to that, he had allowed just four goals over his previous four starts, stopping 85 of 89 shots with two shutouts.

With aging NHL goaltenders Cam Talbot and John Gibson nearing the end of their tenures in Detroit, fans are eagerly anticipating Cossa’s NHL debut. The Red Wings, long plagued by goaltending instability since the days of Chris Osgood, appear to have found their next franchise netminder.

Selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa has consistently shown why Detroit invested a top pick in him. His dominance in the AHL this season has many believing he is ready to kick down the door to the NHL and become the long-term solution between the pipes for the Red Wings, following in the footsteps of other elite goalies like Logan Thompson.

