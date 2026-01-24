Todd McLellan Delivers Lukewarm Update On Injured Red Wings Defenseman Simon Edvinsson

The Detroit Red Wings announced prior to their 4-3 overtime setback against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday evening that defenseman Simon Edvinsson was unavailable because of a lower-body injury.
While head coach Todd McLellan sounded optimistic that Edvinsson could potentially return for Saturday evening's tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, the latest update is more lukewarm.
McLellan confirmed that Edvinsson, who did not participate in the morning skate, will not be able to play on Saturday evening.
"I can update you for today, he's obviously not going to play," McLellan explained of Edvinsson. "We'll have him looked at when we get back to Detroit this week, and try and determine what path he's taking."
Following Detroit's overtime setback against the Wild, McLellan said that Edvinsson was "questionable" after Friday's victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and that the time off for the Swedish defenseman, who has largely played this season on Detroit's top pairing with Moritz Seider, would do him well.
"He was questionable leaving Toronto last night, we thought we might be able to get him get him through another game, but having today off and tomorrow off will certainly help him," McLellan said.
Edvinsson has scored six goals and added 11 assists in 48 games during his second full NHL campaign. He’s also a plus-six and has averaged 22:34 of ice time per game, second on the team only to Seider.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.