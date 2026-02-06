While Red Wings Missed Out On Rasmus Andersson, The Door Is Open For A Trade With His Former Team

While the Detroit Red Wings were listed as a potential landing spot for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, he was ultimately dealt within the Western Conference to the Vegas Golden Knights.
However, that doesn't mean that the door is closed for a potential deal with Andersson's former team.
As part of the package to acquire Andersson, the Golden Knights sent defenseman Zach Whitecloud (along with defenseman prospect Abram Wiebe, a conditional 2027 first-round pick, and a conditional 2028 second-round pick).
Not only does Whitecloud fit the bill of a right-shot defenseman with top-four potential, but he's also signed through 2028 with a reasonable $2.75 million cap hit.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
While Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for keeping his cards close to the vest, NHL insider Darren Dreger recently suggested that Detroit, positioned as a buyer at the NHL Trade Deadline, is not interested in rentals and would prefer players with term.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Whitecloud, a native of Brandon, Manitoba, was named a 2017–18 WCHA Scholar-Athlete and earned WCHA All-Academic Team honors while playing for Bemidji State University.
He began his NHL career with the Golden Knights, who signed him to a three-year entry-level contract in 2018.
He gained his first extended taste of NHL action during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, appearing in 20 games for Vegas, and followed that by playing in 51 of 56 regular-season games of the COVID-shortened 2020–21 campaign.
In October 2021, he signed a six-year, $16.5 million extension with Vegas, whom he'd eventually help win the Stanley Cup in 2023. While appearing in 22 postseason games, Whitecloud scored two goals and added six assists.
Since his acquisition by the Flames, Whitecloud has routinely seen time on Calgary's second defensive pairing and is a regular on their first penalty-killing unit.
At 29, Whitecloud is still in the prime of his career and would be a sensible option for the Red Wings to consider from the rebuilding Flames.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.