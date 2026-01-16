'Would Be Really Special": Patrick Kane Would Love Mike Modano On Hand To Witness History

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has already taken care of a historic matter of business, having become just the 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals scored.
Now, he's got his sights trained on a new historic milestone that he's on the precipice of.
With 1,371 career points, Kane is only three points away from tying Mike Modano for most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history, and four away from taking sole ownership of the mark.
Kane, who grew up watching Modano's career and even played against him several times while a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, would welcome his presence in the venue whenever it is that he's on the verge of surpassing his points total.
"I haven't talked to him recently, maybe as it gets closer, we'll see what happens as we get closer to the number," Kane said. "But I read that he'd like to be in attendance for it, which would be pretty cool."
Modano, a one-time former Red Wings forward who won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Dallas Stars with future Red Wings players like Brett Hull and Derian Hatcher, said in late November that he'd love to witness Kane break his record in person.
"I knew years ago that he might be one that if he stayed healthy, that he would be the guy that kind of goes after it," Modano said. "I'd love to be there and definitely would make the effort to be there for that one."
Like Kane in 2007, Modano was a former first-overall draft pick whose NHL career began with the Minnesota North Stars before the franchise relocated to Texas in 1993.
For Kane, having Modano on hand for such a historic milestone would make the moment even more special.
"It would be special, he was a player I really enjoyed watching when I was younger, the face of USA hockey for a long time," Kane said of Modano. "A lot of flair to his game with skill, speed, explosiveness, a fun player to watch, and one of the best American players of all time."
"Obviously, his numbers speak for themselves, but it would be a cool number to get to, and to have him here to be part of it would be pretty special."
That sentiment isn't lost on Kane's longtime teammate Alex DeBrincat, who, like Kane, grew up watching Modano.
"It would be really cool," DeBrincat said. "It would be a passing of the torch moment and definitely cool for all parties involved for him to be in the building. I'm sure Kaner looks up to him,
Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, who coached against Modano both as an assistant with the Red Wings and early in his tenure as head coach of the San Jose Sharks, said it would be an honor to have Modano in Detroit to witness Kane breaking his points record.
"I think it would be great," McLellan said. "Hockey has a way of bringing legends out to big moments. Mike is recognized as one of the best American players of all time, and a former Red Wing, so to have him around if he's able, I'm sure he has a busy schedule, but if he's able and willing, it would certainly be an honor to host him."
"Hopefully Kaner can get the job done on those nights."
