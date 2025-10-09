Game One: The Milestones That Matter More Than One October Loss

The Edmonton Oilers lost their season opener to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, and that's the headline everyone will focus on. But if you zoom out for just a second and look at what actually happened on the ice beyond the final score, this game was packed with moments that matter far more than one loss in October.

Let's start with the obvious: Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th career NHL goal. Four hundred goals. That's a milestone that puts him in the conversation with the all-time greats. And he did it in typical Draisaitl fashion—making it look easy when it absolutely isn't.

The guy is a generational talent, and last night was another reminder that the Oilers have two of the best players in the world wearing their jersey.

Then there's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who put up three points in the opener. One goal and two assists in a game that the Oilers lost tells you everything about what kind of night Nugent-Hopkins had. He was creating chances, making plays, doing exactly what this team needs from their veteran core.

When asked about the milestone of getting his first points of the season, even the loss couldn't dissuade a somewhat hopeful answer.

"I mean, obviously, you don't want to go too long without getting the first one. Sometimes it can weigh on you, but it was a really nice play by Leon," began Nugent-Hopkins. "Not really a set (play) there, but just something that we saw in the moment.

"But yeah. I mean, it's disappointing that we we couldn't find a way to win."

The last part is the most important. Nugent-Hopkins gets it. Individual milestones and personal performances don't mean much when you're walking off the ice with a loss. But let's not pretend that three assists from your second-line center in game one isn't exactly what you want to see, regardless of the outcome.

Now lets keep talking about that second line.

Andrew Mangiapane scoring in his Oilers debut against his former team has already been talked about plenty, but it bears repeating, because that's not just a goal—that's a statement.

New team, rivalry game, former squad, opening night. He showed up when it mattered and announced his arrival in Edmonton. That's the kind of thing that builds confidence and sets a tone for the rest of the season.

Isaac Howard played his first NHL game last night. The 20-year-old finally got his shot, and while he didn't light up the scoresheet, the experience alone is invaluable. This is a kid who's been waiting for this opportunity, who's worked his way through the system, who earned this spot. One game won't define his career, but getting that first one out of the way is a milestone that every player should remember.

Then there's David Tomasek, who registered his first point as an Oiler with an assist at the ripe old age of 29. Yet another new player making his mark, contributing in his debut, showing that he belongs.

Make no mistake, these are the depth players that the Oilers will soon need, and seeing them produce immediately—even in a loss—is encouraging.

"Overall, I thought a pretty good game," said head coach Kris Knoblauch of Tomasek. "I thought our power play was good, and I thought he had a lot to do with that.

"Overall, that fourth line had many scoring chances. I thought they played really well, especially early in the game."

The coach calling out your fourth line for creating scoring chances and playing well early? That's exactly what this team needs.

Depth scoring has been the Achilles heel for the Oilers in recent playoff runs. If the fourth line can contribute like they did tonight on a consistent basis, that changes the entire dynamic of this roster.

So yes, the Oilers lost. Yes, that's frustrating, especially in a rivalry game on opening night at home. Yes, the result matters more than individual performances when you're trying to win a Stanley Cup. Nobody is arguing otherwise.

But context matters. Draisaitl hitting 400 goals is historic. Nugent-Hopkins putting up three points shows he's still got plenty left in the tank. Mangiapane scoring immediately validates the signing. Howard and Tomaseck making their marks in their debuts shows that the depth is there. The fourth line creating chances means the bottom six might actually contribute this year.

These are building blocks. These are signs that this team has the pieces to compete. One loss in game one doesn't erase any of that. It's October 8th. There are 81 games left. The milestones that happened matter because they show what this roster is capable of when things click.

The frustration of losing is real and valid. But so is the optimism that comes from watching Draisaitl hit 400, Nugent-Hopkins rack up three assists, and multiple players step up in their debuts. The Oilers lost the game, but they showed flashes of exactly what they need to be to win games moving forward.

That's worth remembering when the frustration of a season-opening loss starts to feel overwhelming. The milestones tonight weren't consolation prizes—they were proof that this team has the talent, the depth, and the ability to compete at the highest level.

Now they just need to put it all together and actually win games. But based on what we saw beyond the final score, there's plenty of reason to believe they will.