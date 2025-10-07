3 Players The Oilers Can Spend The $5 Million McDavid Savings On

Realistically, Connor McDavid could have asked for $17.5 million and gotten it without anyone blinking an eye. That number ($500K over Kirill Kaprizov) was a number many thought was realistic before the Edmonton Oilers' captain signed a two-year, $12.5 million extension on Monday. When asked why that number, McDavid responded, "Gives us a chance to extend our window here in Edmonton."

The urgency it creates in Edmonton to now use those savings wisely is a "good byproduct" of his deal, said McDavid. What he was really doing was giving the Oilers a chance to keep the core and add to it, using that $5 million elsewhere.

Where will GM Stan Bowman use it and what will he spend it on?

Not Much Will Change This Season

Because McDavid's new deal doesn't kick in until next season, Bowman did admit, “Right now, we’re focused on the opening game, seeing how our team looks, and making adjustments. The number affects next summer more than this year.” The Oilers were already going to be aggressive this season. That went without saying. This summer and in seasons to come, expect the Oilers to be extremely aggressive.

As for who and what players might be available with the savings McDavid offered the organization, there's a lot to consider.

First, as the cap rises, finding players worth $5 million or less is becoming increasingly complex. Edmonton will likely be looking at players already under contract, unless the plan is to move on from some of the current roster pieces. McDavid made it clear on Tuesday-- without explicitly saying as much -- that there are some untouchables on this team.

Young RFAs are commanding much higher salaries than $5 million per season. Pending UFAs might look at discounts in Edmonton, but $5 million might be asking a lot considering the changing NHL salary landscape.

McDavid Welcomes Urgency That Comes With His Fresh Extension

Why did Connor McDavid sign the deal he did, when he did? There are many ways to answer that question. The Oilers' captain dug into it a bit on Tuesday.

3 Players The Oilers Might Want to Look At

Let's focus on teams that aren't likely playoff contenders. Let's also look at players who aren't rentals and are under contract on fairly reasonable deals. Let's exclude players who are older, since the Oilers are prioritizing getting younger. Finally, let's look at players who can actually help the Oilers.

That limits the list.

Teuvo Teravainen - Chicago Blackhawks

Teuvo Teravainen already has a goal in the 2025-26 NHL season and this is a player who might not stick with the Chicago Blackhawks if they don't start turning things around. Teravainen has two seasons remaining on his current deal at $5.4 million. Asking the Blackhawks to retain $400K-$1 million is not much of an issue.

Teravainen has steadily produced points in the NHL. He's a top-six NHL winger who is teetering on the edge of being a bit too old (31), but is still productive. He scored 58 and 53 points in his previous two seasons and has scored 20-plus goals in four seasons.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - Buffalo Sabres

If the Oilers prioritize grabbing a new goaltender, there is one in Buffalo making just the right amount of money and locked into a deal at the right age that he can be a difference-maker for years to come.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is just 26 years old and signed to a contract with the Sabres that pays him $4.75 million until the 2028-29 season. There's no reason for the Sabres to move their starter, but the Sabres are a bit of anomaly. Despite their best efforts, that organization fails to make ground every season and they move on from players most teams wouldn't dare trade.

The netminder has mixed results when it comes to his numbers, but some of his seasons have been solid, with some consideration being given to the fact he's playing in Buffalo.

He's played 55 and 54 games in each of the previous two seasons.

Jared McCann - Seattle Kraken

If the Oilers want to add a top-six goal scorer, Jared McCann is an ideal option out of Seattle. He scored 22 goals last season and 29 the season before. However, in 2022-23, he scored 40.

There's been unconfirmed speculation that the Kraken might be open to moving McCann. If they are -- and that would assume they aren't headed toward the playoffs -- the Oilers should take a look.

Edmonton doesn't have a lot to offer in terms of a return, but the Oilers are all in, so moving future picks is not out of the question. That's the kind of return Seattle might be looking for if they move the 29-year-old who has two seasons (including this one) left on his contract.

McCann has a limited no-trade list that allows him to exclude 10 teams. It seems unlikely that a contender like the Oilers would be on that list. McCann makes exactly $5 million per season.

