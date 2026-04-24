3 Reasons to Remain Optimistic About Oilers in Series vs Ducks

His lack of offense has not been due to a lack of opportunities. As Meghan Chayka points out, "He has 20 shot assists in 2 games, 10 per game is tied with his draft mate Jack Eichel) McDavid also has 4 passes to the slot per game, the most in the NHL. McDavid is still driving play 21.5 zone entries per game (Stutzle is 2nd 15.7)."