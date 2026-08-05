3 Rush Decisions The Oilers Need To Avoid Making This Season

Panic signings and premature extensions could derail Edmonton's game plan this season. From goaltending battles to Savoie’s contract, the Oilers must avoid these three rush decisions.
The Edmonton Oilers have some unanswered questions heading into the 2026-27 regular season. That doesn't mean they should be in a rush to answer them.
Whether it's a deal for Matt Savoie, choosing a starting goaltender, how much rope to give Ike Howard, finding another top-six forward, managing life under Mike Babcock, or a host of other problems they might be trying to solve, there's time.
Here are three of the decisions the Oilers will have to make this season. Which is the most pressing and how much time is there?
Signing Matt Savoie to An Extension
The Oilers haven't started contract extension talks with young forward Matthew Savoie, according to his agent Gerry Johannson. On the surface, that has fans a little nervous.
It opens the door to sky-is-falling narratives, like an offer sheet or a salary that is too high, if Savoie has a breakout season that earns him huge money. The reality is, both are unlikely.
Savoie has a strong rookie-ish season—37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in all 82 games—on a cheap $886,667 entry-level deal. He could be a 20-plus goal guy this season if he picks up where he left off and gets minutes with Connor McDavid all year. That doesn't mean the Oilers need to commit to a long-term deal today. It doesn't sound like they intend to.
Savoie's agent acknowledged that Edmonton is in "win-now" mode, with GM Stan Bowman needing more time to figure out where Savoie fits and exactly what he is. Meanwhile, Savoie reportedly remains patient and happy in Edmonton.
Waiting carries some risk, but not as much as some would like you to believe. A breakout 2026-27 season would boost his value and leverage, but that just means the Oilers are comfortable investing in him. The way contracts are going, a productive Savoie will cost the Oilers regardless.
Edmonton should take their time with this. Just don't let it become a situation where the player feels undervalued and feels the way Dylan Holloway felt.
Landing a Top-Six Forward
Another 20-plus goal forward would be a nice addition for the OIlers, but that doesn't mean this player needs to be acquired during the offseason. Last year proved someone who can score can be added late (Jack Roslovic), and there's always the trade deadline.
In fact, the Oilers should resist the tempation to spend money on an aging veteran now, opting instead to wait until someone shakes loose from a team that has cap issues or isn't competitive. Much better options that fit what Edmonton needs better will surface.
This doesn't mean the Oilers ignore golden opportunities if they present themselves. Just don't go out seeking to sign someone for the sake of signing someone.
Choosing a Starting Goalie
Edmonton now has three goaltenders, all of whom could play big roles for the team this season. As of now, it's too hard to know how big.
There is absolutely no reason to commit to a starter to begin the season. Frederik Andersen has ties to Babcock, but he's older and games will need to be managed. Devon Levi is inexperienced, and while he may have the highest upside, the Oilers should slowly work him into the mix. Tristan Jarry would be the ideal starter if he bounces back, but giving him too much rope and starting him because of his salary and contract could be a mistake.
Let things progress as they will. Tell all three the job is open and let them play for the right to be Edmonton's starter. When that role is meant to be taken, someone will grab it.
Naming a starter and sticking with him because you said it out loud only hurts the team. Maintain the position is there to be won and see who wins it.
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