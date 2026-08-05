3 Rush Decisions The Oilers Need To Avoid Making This Season

There is absolutely no reason to commit to a starter to begin the season. Frederik Andersen has ties to Babcock, but he's older and games will need to be managed. Devon Levi is inexperienced, and while he may have the highest upside, the Oilers should slowly work him into the mix. Tristan Jarry would be the ideal starter if he bounces back, but giving him too much rope and starting him because of his salary and contract could be a mistake.