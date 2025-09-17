3 Takeaways from Stan Bowman’s Media Day At Oilers Main Camp

The Edmonton Oilers opened Main Camp on Wednesday with General Manager and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman addressing the media. He was happy to discuss all subjects with the reporters on site, looking for answers to some important, but unanswered, questions.

From Connor McDavid’s ongoing contract discussions to roster competitions and lineup experiments, Bowman touched on a wide range of topics.

Here are three key takeaways:

McDavid’s Contract Talks Are Ongoing, But No Numbers Exchanged

Naturally, the biggest question on everyone’s mind was where things sit with Connor McDavid. Is he close to signing? What do those conversations look like? Without coming right out and saying, it could Bowman offer up any hint that the captain's future would remain in Edmonton?

Bowman did his best to settle any nerves, suggesting that conversations with McDavid are productive and frequent. He also said he isn't taking a "sales pitch" position and their discussions aren’t about money. If he's selling anything, it's the idea that the Oilers’ vision aligns with McDavid's

Bowman noted:

“I find he's got a real good pulse on the team as well. As the leader and the captain, I think he has thoughts on things, and I want to understand that so we can work together on it."

The GM reiterated what McDavid has been saying all along -- his only focus is winning in Edmonton and how he can help this year's team. Bowman said, “When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

McDavid rarely brings up money in conversations, so any worry that this is about the contract itself is inaccurate.

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Forwards

Youth Movement Could Shape the Roster

Analysts are assuming the concern for McDavid is the competitiveness of the Oilers' roster in years to come. If true, it's important that young players take a step this season and show that some of that future is already with the organization.

Bowman talked about young players like Isaac (Ike) Howard and Matt Savoie, expressing optimism about their chances of making the team. They're bringing a new energy to camp, and that's got others excited.

“They’re guys that are going to be contributing offensively to our team,” he said. “The expectations will be high, but we’re going to try to work with that and recognize that the players they are in October won’t be the same players they are in March.”

The youth on this team could become an energy boost over the course of an 82-game season. Every arena and every matchup against another opponent is a new experience. That energy, Bowman argued, can be contagious in the locker room.

He also praised new additions like David Tomasek, who has impressed in captain’s skates and could provide lineup versatility as both a center and winger. The Oilers plan to experiment during camp to find the right mix.

The Order Of Oilers Extensions: Who’s Next After McDavid?

Blueline, Goaltending, and Injury Notes

On defense, Bowman indicated that Jake Walman and Darnell Nurse are likely to form one of the team’s top pairings, with Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard anchoring the other. Flexibility remains key, particularly given Edmonton’s mix of left- and right-shot defensemen.

When asked if contract extensions for either Walman or Ekholm were contingent upon McDavid signing first, he said no. “We have had preliminary discussions with other guys going into their last year of their deals. I’m not sure if we will get all of them done during the season. But we’ve had good discussions.”

In net, the Oilers are sticking with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard as their tandem. Bowman said he sees a refreshed Skinner benefiting from a new relationship with goaltending coach Peter Aubry. While the organization is always monitoring opportunities to improve, and didn't believe that would be an issue for Skinner, who seems mentally focused.

It was definitely expressed that Carter Hart is not on the Oilers' radar.

As for injuries, Zach Hyman will miss the first few days of camp as he continues to recover from a dislocated wrist. Bowman wasn’t concerned about the veteran’s readiness for the season, saying, “He’s a pro… we saw last year how valuable he was, and he’s going to be a big player for us this year.” Bowman added, "He's not going to miss much time if he misses any, so I'm not worried about Zach Hyman."

A New Chapter with Same Fire to Win

Bowman noted there's a shift in the organization’s overall feel. With a new goalie coach, skills coach, and assistant coach in place — along with fresh faces on the roster — he believes the Oilers have turned the page from their back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses.

“This really is much different from what it was a year ago,” Bowman said. “Change is good. When you have the same group for such a long time, you sometimes become too close to it. Bringing in new voices from outside gives us fresh perspective.”

The Oilers are determined to take another run at the Cup and everyone believes they have the pieces in place to do it.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.