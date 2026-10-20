3 Things the Oilers Need to Guard Against Despite a Strong Start to 2026-27

Edmonton Oilers
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Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026 8:18 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 8:18 PM
Early wins and returning stars raise expectations, but any complacency and looming lineup dilemmas could derail Edmonton’s momentum if they aren't careful on home ice.
The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the NHL’s best stories early on, posting a 6-1-1 record through eight games despite an injury-riddled October. But a hot start doesn’t guarantee a smooth road ahead. As the team gets healthier and heads into a five-game homestand, the dialed-in effort this season could relax a bit.
What the Oilers don't want to do is become last-years team -- even the same team from the first two games of the season.
Here are three things Edmonton needs to guard against.
1. Easing Off the Gas
Getting key players back is a good problem to have, but it can also create a false sense of security. Zach Hyman returned Saturday against the Utah Mammoth, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jason Dickinson are expected to rejoin the lineup at some point during the homestand. Edmonton can't let this be an excuse to think wins will come more easily.
The Oilers earned their record while shorthanded, with the urgency that comes from needing everyone to contribute. With reinforcements arriving, the team risks taking its foot off the gas. As Frank Seravalli argued when he spoke to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer this week, "That's just human nature."
Edmonton can't assume the wins will keep coming. Maintaining the same intensity is the key.
2. Pushing Out Players Who Earned Their Spots
Every returning regular means someone else has to move down the lineup or out of it. The players who filled in during the injuries have done their jobs and kept the team near the top of the standings. The Oilers have to make the right decision about who plays with whom or who leaves the lineup.
Mike Babcock and his staff will have to manage those decisions carefully. Rewarding the players who stepped up, while still fitting stars into their proper roles, is a delicate balance. Will Vasily Podkolzin stay on the top-unit power play? Do Colton Dach, Mathieu Joseph, Owen Michaels, Alex Formenton, and others keep their regular spots in the lineup?
Mishandling it could affect chemistry and morale at a time when things are working.
3. A Lull During the Homestand
The five-game homestand begins Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild and wraps up Oct. 28 against the Calgary Flames. Home games can sometimes breed comfort, and Babcock has acknowledged the team hasn’t been as good at home as it has been on the road.
The hope is that the need to be better on home ice isn't just a saying. Sometimes road games are easier because the team bonds and grows. At home, things are more relaxed. The Oilers need to improve their efforts on home ice, and this stretch is the perfect opportunity. A strong showing at Rogers Place against a tough Wild team would go a long way toward building momentum and keeping them atop the standings.
The Bottom Line
The Oilers have plenty to be encouraged about, and the return of their injured players should only make them more dangerous. But complacency, lineup decisions, and inconsistent home performances are all pitfalls that could slow them down.
If they guard against these three things, Edmonton can turn a strong start into a lasting run.
When asked if this team is an ongoing work in progress, Babcock responded, "I would say for sure. It hasn't always been pretty. We've had some good games. Do I like our record? Yes. But we have a lot to work on, a lot of the details..."
"You have to dominate at home. We have to get that fixed." Edmonton will play some good teams. The excuse of an easy schedule to start the season with breaks to rest and recouperate won't fly as October closes and November begins.
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