A Eulogy For Darnell Nurse's $9.25 Million Contract

What the contract leaves behind is complicated. It leaves behind a cap hit that doesn't expire until 2029, a body of work that has not kept pace with the number attached to it, and an organization that now has to decide whether to retain salary just to convince another team to take it off their hands. It leaves behind a fan base that has made peace with a strange kind of grief, a grief reserved specifically for assets, not people, where you're allowed to be sad about a depreciation curve.