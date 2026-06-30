The Five Stages Of Grief, As Experienced By An Oilers Fan Every Spring

thehockeynews.com

Three Free Agents Who Would Make The Oilers Tougher To Play Against

The Edmonton Oilers have spent the better part of a decade being the most talented team in the building on any given night and still finding ways to lose series they should win. It's a problem that more talent alone is unlikely to fix, which is why the most interesting free-agent question surrounding this organization isn't which scorer they add, but whether they finally decide to make themselves harder to play against.