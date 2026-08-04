A Roster Made Up Of Trades and Signings In July

Start up front. Vincent Trocheck centers the first line, still winning draws and still driving play even after Utah had to give up Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick to pry him out of New York. That's a real price for a 33-year-old center. Worth it? Ask Utah in April. Nick Paul slots on his wing, arriving from Tampa in exchange for Dennis Hildeby and a couple of mid-round picks, exactly the net-front, penalty-killing forward nobody wants to trade and everybody wants to acquire. Blake Coleman rounds it out. Minnesota pail real money for him and Olli Määttä: Jacob Middleton and three separate draft picks, the steepest price tag of the entire trade class. Albeit, Calgary did retain 50% of Colemans salary.