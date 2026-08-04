A Roster Made Up Of Trades and Signings In July

Twelve trades since July 1, and somehow you could ice a real team out of the names involved. Not a contender. But three lines, three pairs and a legitimate goaltending carousel, all built out of guys who packed a bag in July.
Start up front. Vincent Trocheck centers the first line, still winning draws and still driving play even after Utah had to give up Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick to pry him out of New York. That's a real price for a 33-year-old center. Worth it? Ask Utah in April. Nick Paul slots on his wing, arriving from Tampa in exchange for Dennis Hildeby and a couple of mid-round picks, exactly the net-front, penalty-killing forward nobody wants to trade and everybody wants to acquire. Blake Coleman rounds it out. Minnesota pail real money for him and Olli Määttä: Jacob Middleton and three separate draft picks, the steepest price tag of the entire trade class. Albeit, Calgary did retain 50% of Colemans salary.
Line two gets younger and rougher. Mavrik Bourque centers it, dealt to Nashville with Ilya Lyubushkin in Dallas's clear-out, flanked by Keegan Kolesar, who brings exactly the snarl Detroit was shopping for when Vegas cut him loose for picks. Sean Farrell, the return piece in the Pastujov deal with Anaheim, gives the line some skill it would otherwise be missing.
Line three is the depth. Zac Funk and Tyler Kopff basically swapped organizations, Buffalo and Washington doing a change-of-scenery trade for two forwards who'll never make a highlight reel but will kill you on the forecheck. Cole Beaudoin, sent back to New York in the Trocheck deal, centers that trio. Kalle Vaisanen, the return piece in Boston's Korpisalo trade, is the 13th forward. Somebody has to be.
The blue line is where this class actually has teeth. Marcus Pettersson leads it, and the fact that New York gave up a 2030 first-round pick to get him tells you everything about how the Rangers value term over risk right now. Darnell Nurse pairs with him, out of Edmonton in the deal that sent Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zachary Sharp back to the Oilers, no picks involved on either side. Two teams just decided to swap problems and call it even.
Pair two is Sean Durzi and Will Borgen, both out of New York this summer in separate moves, Durzi the return in the Trocheck trade and Borgen shipped to Boston for a pair of mid-round picks. Pair three is Olli Maatta and Ilya Lyubushkin, neither the headline in his own trade, both the kind of steady veteran depth every contender needs and nobody writes about. Jacob Middleton, Mukhamadullin, Sharp and Sasha Pastujov fill out the extras, four legitimate NHL regulars who happened to be the cost of doing business on somebody else.
Goaltending is its own story. Devon Levi landing in Edmonton for a straight pick swap is a full bet on a former first-rounder who hasn't found his game yet. Boom or bust, there's no in between with that one. Joonas Korpisalo heads to New York after Boston moved on, a real veteran option rather than a camp body. Dennis Hildeby, the return piece in the Paul deal, gives Tampa organizational depth in net and not much else. The real starter is Frederick Anderson, but only for the 50% of games he's good for.
Twelve trades, almost no first-round picks, one legitimate blue-line blockbuster.
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