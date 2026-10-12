A Time to Give Thanks: Oilers Fans Name Reasons Behind a Hot Start

Edmonton Oilers
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Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 6:25 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 6:25 PM
From Mike Babcock’s systematic overhaul to Evan Bouchard’s Norris-caliber play, Edmonton faithful credit a revitalized locker room and rested superstars for the team’s scorching start to the season.
To our Canadian readers and Edmonton Oilers fans... Happy Thanksgiving!
It's a time when many give thanks. In Oil Country, there is plenty to be thankful for.
Edmonton’s strong start to the season is drawing attention, as it should. The only team in the NHL to remain undefeated in regulation, the Oilers are attracting attention. When Sports 1440's Jason Gregor asked followers to name the three main reasons behind the Oilers’ early success, the replies came in fast, and a few themes emerged.
Mike Babcock Getting Love Already
Coaching topped many lists. Fans pointed to Mike Babcock's approach and a system the players have bought into, with one calling out an improved defensive structure. Another said the Oilers’ room has tuned out the noise that surrounded his arrival, focusing on what they can control and playing for the guy next to them.
It's interesting how quickly winning can change a narrative.
There will be fans who maintain that Babcock should never have been allowed back into the NHL. That said, you can't deny the early results, nor the fact that Babcock seems both serious in his approach and lighter as a person. He's joking with media, there are signs his relationship with the players is positive, and his support of everyone on the roster, particuarly the younger and depth players is not what naysayers expected.
Everyone seems to have a defined role, which is what he preached when he first got to Edmonton. He's getting a lot out of a depleted roster.
thehockeynews.comUnexpected Heroes Step Up in Oilers' 3-1 Gritty Win Over Sharks Edmonton overcame a defensive grind against San Jose, and the team looks to be heading in the right direction when it comes to their overall game. Mike Babcock dropped a hint about what's coming next, and fans should be excited.
Star Players Hot, Depth Playing Meaningful Roles
Individual standouts got plenty of love, too. Evan Bouchard drew some of the loudest praise, with one fan simply writing his name three times and another calling him the league’s best defenceman. Norris Trophy conversation has already started, with some arguing that he could be an early Hart Trophy candidate.
Many highlighted the dominant play of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with one saying the pair, and whoever is on the ice with them, are playing at “almost unimaginable levels.”
There's even chatter of emerging stars, with Devon Levi, and Vasily Podkolzin getting love.
This is certainly a tight-knit group. The Oilers care about one another and they're realizing that everyone has an important role, not just the top players.
Oilers Had Time to Rest and Reset
Despite early injury issues, rest was another popular theme among fans. Several suggested a long summer, with the Oilers not going deep into the playoffs, left players fresher. One also argued that the spotlight has shifted to the new coach rather than the team’s stars.
A good chunk of respondents pointed to a soft early schedule, with some noting the Oilers faced the league's weakest teams. It hasn't been all smooth sailing either. Two rougher early-season games against the Vancouver Canucks showed the road can get bumpy.
Some took a somewhat negative approach, suggesting Darnell Nurse's departure was a factor, with one repeating “Nurse gone” three times. A more positive view is the contributions of Ryan Shea, who came in as Nurse's replacement.
It’s early, and the sample is small. But whether it’s coaching, Bouchard, rest or a friendly schedule, fans clearly have their theories. The real answers may come once the competition gets tougher.
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