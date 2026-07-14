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A Transcript Of Nurses' Exit Interview, Probably

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Caprice St-Pierre
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EXIT INTERVIEW: Darnell Nurse Position: Left-Shot Defenseman, 8 years of service Conducted by: HR (Standard Player Assets Department)

HR: Thanks for coming in, Darnell. This is just a routine exit interview. Nothing personal, we do these for everyone who leaves.

Nurse: Except I didn't leave. You guys let me go.

HR: Right, sorry. Let's start easy. On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate your overall experience with the organization?

Nurse: I mean, I signed an eight year deal here. I thought that meant something.

HR: It did! At the time. Things change. The market changes. Your skating changes.

Nurse: My skating is fine.

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HR: Sure, sure. Next question. Do you feel your compensation matched your contributions?

Nurse: I feel like that question is doing a lot of work.

HR: Fair. Moving on. Would you say management communicated clearly about your role going forward?

Nurse: They told me I was part of the core. Then they told me I was part of the cap problem. Those felt like two different conversations happening to two different guys.

HR: Growth is uncomfortable for everyone. Last one. Any parting feedback for the next person in your role?

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Nurse: Get an eight year deal if you can. Just make sure you're gone by year five.

HR: Noted. We'll pass that along to Legal. Please leave your parking pass and any team gear at the front desk on your way out.

Nurse: I already gave it to the intern who refreshes CapFriendly all day.

HR: He keeps that badge. He's earned it.

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