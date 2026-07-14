A Transcript Of Nurses' Exit Interview, Probably

EXIT INTERVIEW: Darnell Nurse Position: Left-Shot Defenseman, 8 years of service Conducted by: HR (Standard Player Assets Department)
HR: Thanks for coming in, Darnell. This is just a routine exit interview. Nothing personal, we do these for everyone who leaves.
Nurse: Except I didn't leave. You guys let me go.
HR: Right, sorry. Let's start easy. On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate your overall experience with the organization?
Nurse: I mean, I signed an eight year deal here. I thought that meant something.
HR: It did! At the time. Things change. The market changes. Your skating changes.
Nurse: My skating is fine.
HR: Sure, sure. Next question. Do you feel your compensation matched your contributions?
Nurse: I feel like that question is doing a lot of work.
HR: Fair. Moving on. Would you say management communicated clearly about your role going forward?
Nurse: They told me I was part of the core. Then they told me I was part of the cap problem. Those felt like two different conversations happening to two different guys.
HR: Growth is uncomfortable for everyone. Last one. Any parting feedback for the next person in your role?
Nurse: Get an eight year deal if you can. Just make sure you're gone by year five.
HR: Noted. We'll pass that along to Legal. Please leave your parking pass and any team gear at the front desk on your way out.
Nurse: I already gave it to the intern who refreshes CapFriendly all day.
HR: He keeps that badge. He's earned it.