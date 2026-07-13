Dach Signs Reasonable Extension With Oilers

thehockeynews.com Oilers Fans Gain New Appreciation For McDavids Contract When Connor McDavid signed his extension in September, the expectation around the league was that he would become the NHL's first $19-million player, or at least come close enough that the distinction wouldn't matter. Nobody would've argued he hadn't earned it. He's the best player in the world, the face of the sport and the biggest reason the Edmonton Oilers have spent the better part of a decade chasing the Stanley Cup.