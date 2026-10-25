Babcock Calls Oilers 7-2 Loss to Maple Leafs a Step Back: "That Should be Automatic"

Mike Babcock isn't ready to call his Oilers' embarrassing 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs the start of a trend, but he didn't like what he saw Saturday night. At the very least, he needed a night to comprehend why his group didn't show up. "For me to get all wound up here... I already stood there... in your own building on Saturday night; that should be automatic. Should never get outworked."