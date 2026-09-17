Babcock's First Oilers Plans Started On... A Napkin?

There's little time before Saturday's first preseason game and there are only four preseason matchups in total. The veterans can play only two, so most evaluations and decisions will come from Babcock watching practices and skates. "He wanted everything quick, and just the little things. He wants everyone finishing the drill, stopping at the net… Everything that it takes to be a good player and a good team, he was harping on,” said newcomer Ryan Shea. “Your everyday is the practices, the details, the little things that have gotten away from us a little bit over the last couple of years," said Leon Draisaitl.