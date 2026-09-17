Babcock's First Oilers Plans Started On... A Napkin?

The Oilers' new head coach downplays early training camp line experiments, revealing his initial roster combinations were drafted on a summer napkin rather than set in stone.
Mike Babcock spoke with the media after the two on-ice sessions on Monday, fielding questions about what reporters saw as the groups split and line combinations formed, which raised some interesting questions. Most of the media had the same thing on their mind: how much should anyone read into what was on the ice on Day 1.
"I wouldn't do a bunch because I wrote them on the back of a napkin in the summer," said the Oilers' new head coach.
Everyone wanted to know whether Vasily Podkolzin was being penciled in alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, or whether that trio was set in stone to start the season. Others wanted to know if Mattias Ekholm was being demoted to the third pairing.
Babcock stressed that he really needed to be careful about what he said too early. He was happy to say that McDavid and Draisaitl would be a tandem, but determining that third piece needs time.
"I haven't stood there. This is the first time I've watched them. I can watch them on video. But until you've been through it a bunch, I have lots of surprises here today...you're not judging them on this, either."
In other words, Babcock needs more time. All he has today is a series of ideas or theories about what he believes might work. Until he finds out if his hunches are correct, the situation is fluid.
There are things he does know. “We're going to play without the puck, and in order to play here, you’ve got to be fit,” Babcock stated. “We're going to play 12 forwards, and everyone's going to be important. So you have to have a role, and you have to understand what we expect.”
From there, things will move quickly.
There's little time before Saturday's first preseason game and there are only four preseason matchups in total. The veterans can play only two, so most evaluations and decisions will come from Babcock watching practices and skates. "He wanted everything quick, and just the little things. He wants everyone finishing the drill, stopping at the net… Everything that it takes to be a good player and a good team, he was harping on,” said newcomer Ryan Shea. “Your everyday is the practices, the details, the little things that have gotten away from us a little bit over the last couple of years," said Leon Draisaitl.
Both spoke after the first session this morning and both said the same thing: Babcock is looking for details and hard work. In the end, it's all to accomplish one goal. The new coach is trying to give the OIlers leadership group what they want. He said they came to him and told him what they needed. He believes it's his job to give it to them.
Part of that will be helping the team form positive habits. The rest will be seeing what works and what doesn't. "They're going to decide who plays with who and how much each guys place, not us." said Babcock. "I'm just going to keep watching and by the time a couple of exhibition games are done, I'll have a better handle of what's going on."
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