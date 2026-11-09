Binnington On Oilers Trade Radar?: Not So Fast

“So I just think he’s going to be a guy to watch over the next few months, cuz, you know, now he needs a new contract, and Hofer kind of won the job. You could see where, you know, someone like him might appreciate the chance to go somewhere else and try to win a job. You know, Eric said Edmonton. I don’t think, right now, Edmonton’s looking at it. I think, the way Levi’s played this year, and he won again on Saturday night, and, you know, Jarry has been pretty good so far this season. I don’t know that I’ve been rushing to make that move, but, we’ll see.”