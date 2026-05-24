Blues Top-Six Forward Linked As Trade Target for Oilers This Offseason

Insider Jeff Marek links a dynamic winger from the St. Louis Blues to Edmonton, suggesting his elite speed and offensive creativity offer the perfect high-end skill set to complement Connor McDavid.
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to be aggressive in upgrading their roster this summer, and one name that could dominate the rumor mill is St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou.
During a recent episode of Daily Faceoff Live, veteran NHL insider Jeff Marek suggested he could see a scenario where Kyrou gets linked to the Oilers in the coming months.
“I would expect to hear the name Jordan Kyrou a ton this offseason as someone that can skate with Connor McDavid,” Marek said. “And it’s not exactly a secret that Kyrou’s been out there for a couple of years.”
The 28-year-old Kyrou is a dynamic, right-shooting winger known for his elite speed, playmaking ability, and offensive creativity. He has posted three 70+ point seasons in his career and would give the Oilers another high-end skill player capable of keeping up with McDavid on the rush.
The money would be tricky, but the alternative, assuming the Oilers are done messing around with trying to fit lower-end depth guys into higher roles, is paying someone like Alex Tuch $10 million per season.
For years, there have been quiet whispers that Kyrou could become available, especially as the Blues continue to reshape their roster around younger talent. Recently, his name popped up in another rumor where the Blues, who are reportedly looking to move up in the NHL draft, might dangle him as part of a package to get into the top three at the draft. The San Jose Sharks might be open to moving the No. 2 pick.
The Oilers don't have a first-rounder to offer this summer, but that doesn't mean they can't move prospects the Blues could flip to get to the draft position they covet. And, with Edmonton looking to add speed and secondary scoring to better support McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Kyrou fits the profile of a player who could thrive in a top-six role alongside the superstar duo.
However, acquiring Kyrou wouldn’t come cheap. The Blues are likely to demand a significant return. Oilers GM Stan Bowman will have to carefully balance cap space and asset management, especially after an ultimately unsuccessful playoff run.
Whether the Oilers pursue Kyrou aggressively or simply use him as a benchmark for other targets remains to be seen. However, if Kyrou is out there and a trade for him is an option, the Oilers should at least be inquiring.
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