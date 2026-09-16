Bowman Admits Controversial Formenton Signing “Wasn’t Going to Be Universally Accepted”

Bowman emphasized that the person they signed just a couple of weeks ago is not the person who was involved in that incident in 2018. "You know, I've had a lot of conversations with Alex, and you know, he's grown a lot in the intervening years, from where he was then to where he is now, and he's shown that growth." Not only that, but immediately after the allegations surfaced, Hockey Canada quickly separated Formenton from the other players in terms of his involvement. They recommended his reinstatement far sooner than any of the others, which played a role as the Oilers did more digging.