Can Stan Bowman Aspire To Be The GM Bill Zito Is?

Sam Bennett arrived in Florida, being no one's top choice. Gustav Forsling had passed through waivers. Carter Verhaeghe was still searching for an opportunity to establish himself. Sam Reinhart was respected around the league, but few people imagined he would eventually develop into the goalscorer that he has become. Looking back, those acquisitions seem obvious because everybody knows how the story turned out. At the time, though, there were no victory laps and no declarations that the Panthers were building a dynasty.