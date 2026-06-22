Can Stan Bowman Aspire To Be The GM Bill Zito Is?

Bill Zito had himself a Sunday.
The Panthers general manager turned Mackie Samoskevich into a first-round pick, shuffled assets around and came away with Brady Tkachuk without touching the foundation of a team that had won back-to-back Stanley Cups before an avalanche of injuries turned this past season into a lost cause. It's the sort of work that causes fans to dream, executives to nod in appreciation and rival general managers to wonder whether they're looking at the best in the business.
Those are the trades that get talked about.
There are big names involved, of course, but what makes moves like these so impressive is the amount of planning and conviction required to pull them off. One transaction creates another opportunity, pieces are repositioned, and by the time the dust settles, everybody else is left trying to understand how Florida managed to improve itself without sacrificing the pillars that made the organization successful in the first place.
Edmonton fans watching from afar probably felt a little jealous.
And it's not that Brady Tkachuk suddenly became available—he probably didn't want to come to Edmonton anyway. What should catch Stan Bowman's attention is the process itself and the confidence Bill Zito has shown over the years in identifying value before the rest of the league catches on.
Sunday's headlines were years in the making.
Sam Bennett arrived in Florida, being no one's top choice. Gustav Forsling had passed through waivers. Carter Verhaeghe was still searching for an opportunity to establish himself. Sam Reinhart was respected around the league, but few people imagined he would eventually develop into the goalscorer that he has become. Looking back, those acquisitions seem obvious because everybody knows how the story turned out. At the time, though, there were no victory laps and no declarations that the Panthers were building a dynasty.
That's usually how these things work.
Good organizations are assembled piece by piece, and the moves that receive the least attention often become the ones that team owners point to years later when explaining how they got there. One smart decision opens the door to another. A player changes addresses and discovers a better fit. Suddenly, a middle-six winger becomes indispensable or a defenceman nobody claimed turns into one of the most valuable players at his position.
Those are the kinds of stories general managers dream about.
Bowman doesn't have an abundance of draft picks sitting in his back pocket, and the prospect cupboard isn't overflowing with world-class talent. Add in the pressure created by a first-round exit to Anaheim and the constant questions surrounding Connor McDavid's future, and it's easy to understand why many would choose caution over creativity.
Bill Zito has never operated that way.
He has the level of conviction required to make these sorts of trades because criticism comes with the territory, and every aggressive move carries the possibility of failure. Some organizations spend their summers protecting themselves from bad headlines. Florida has spent the better part of five years searching for opportunities, even when those opportunities carried risk.
That's what makes the Panthers the Panthers though.
And that's why Stan Bowman's summer deserves close attention.
Finding a Brady Tkachuk would be wonderful, but history suggests the more important challenge involves identifying the next Sam Bennett before everybody else sees what he can become, or acquiring the player another fan base has given up on, only to watch him thrive in a different environment.
Those moves don't always make the front page.
They do, however, change franchises.
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