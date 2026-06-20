Which Oilers Contract Becomes Biggest Problem Following Darnell Nurse Trade?

With only seven points in 74 games, Frederic started game one of the regular season on the top line and wound up a healthy scratch on a regular occassion, playing mostly fourth-line minutes by the time the season was over. He never quite put two-and-two together when it came to realizing why the Oilers brought him in and signed him. He was supposed to be a power forward who hit and agitated. It wasn't until Colton Dach was acquired that Frederic started to find another gear.