Canucks’ Myers 'Pays the Price' For Cheap Shot On McDavid

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has fined Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers $2,500 for slashing Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid during Saturday night’s 3-1 Oilers win.

Oilers fans might wonder what the point of a $2500 fine is. The play was arguably far dirtier than what will feel like pocket change to a player making $3 million per season.

The incident occurred midway through the game when McDavid carried the puck toward the Canucks’ net. As he approached, Myers turned and swung his stick upward between McDavid’s legs — a clear shot to the groin that some believed was a retaliatory shot for an earlier slash by McDavid on Myers.

The shot dropped the Oilers superstar, who was in clear discomfort. Though no penalty was called on the play, Myers ended up in the box less than a minute later for delay of game. Interestingly, Myers also nearly clipped an official on his way to serve that penalty.

It was a feisty game for Myers, who got into it with McDavid, took a huge hit from Leon Draisaitl, and then delivered a big hit of his own on Trent Frederic later in the game.

The game itself was full of penalties, and while the Oilers didn't capitalize on many of their opportunities, they had several good looks. Goaltender Thatcher Demko stood tall to keep the Canucks close, but the Oilers ultimately sealed the 3-1 victory. They outshot Vancouver 37-15.

Before the game, the Canucks were asked who their most heated rivals were and many said Edmonton. Saturday’s clash was proof that these two teams don't like each other much, and a growing rivalry only got more intense.

Myers and McDavid have a history with the Department of Player Safety, as both were suspended for cross-checking incidents in a January matchup last season. Saturday's game was probably only the beginning of the nastiness fans can expect when these teams meet again.

The next Oilers–Canucks showdown is set for October 26 in Vancouver.

