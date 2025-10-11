Cap Crunch And New Additions Put Oilers' Key Depth Pieces In Jeopardy

The Edmonton Oilers’ forward group has suddenly become one of the most crowded in the NHL — and it may leave veteran winger Mattias Janmark and depth defenseman Troy Stecher on the outside looking in.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch spoke with media on Friday and said, "Typically you've got a roster of 13 and seven and right now we've got a lot more than that, so we've got at least one defenseman and probably two forwards that we have to make very difficult decisions on."

Jack Roslovic’s First Words As An Oiler Carry A Clear Theme

Janmark, 32, entered training camp hoping to reclaim his spot as a reliable, defensively responsible depth forward. An early injury got in the way of him coming in and getting off to a strong start. He quietly landed on injured reserve and is projected to be out another week.

In the meantime, the Oilers have conducted more off-ice business. Their recent signing of Jack Roslovic adds another winger who potentially pushes Janmark down the totem pole. So too, the emergence of names like Noah Philp, Matthew Savoie, and Ike Howard has created a roster squeeze that doesn’t work in Janmark’s favor.

Meanwhile, Stecher has been filling in for Jake Walman as the defenseman hit a hurdle with a minor injury. Walman won't play Saturday night versus the Vancouver Canucks, but he should be back in time for the Oilers' road trip through New York.

Alec Regula has also won a spot on the team and played 15:03 in Friday's loss to the Calgary Flames.

When healthy, Janmark has been everything a contender wants in its bottom six — smart defensively, steady on the penalty kill, and versatile enough to fill gaps up the lineup. Stecher brings experience and a motor that never quits. However, one could argue he's expendable, on the smaller side, not part of the team's long-term plans, and likely to clear waivers.

Hockey is a “what have you done for me lately” business, and timing matters. Roslovic’s $1.5 million deal means the Oilers have too many players, tightening the club’s finances.

Philp, Savoie, and Howard all carry sub-$1 million cap hits and are seen as near-ready NHLers. Integrating that group and giving them ice time to become difference-makers later in the season is a priority for this hockey club. If it means the Oilers risk losing a trusted veteran, they'll likely take that chance.

Trending Stories

Oilers' GM Talks 7-Year Extension For Defenseman Jake Walman

Latest Update On Brett Kulak Extension Talks With Oilers

Oilers Officially Re-Sign Mattias Ekholm to Three-Year Extension

Janmark’s $1.45 million cap hit and current IR status make him a potential casualty of Edmonton’s roster puzzle. Stecher's position as a depth guy and a seventh or eighth blueliner means he's always at risk of being pushed out when things get sticky.

Both could return and be useful pieces. Both could theoretically be done at this point. Knoblauch was asked if he might consider changing the lineup on Saturday to get faces in that didn't play in the opener. He seemed to pour cold water on that idea.

As players get healthy and money becomes an issue, both Janmark and Stecher will see their chances of returning to the lineup decrease. It's unfortunate, but it's the business of hockey, especially when you're a Stanley Cup contender and patience to win it all is wearing thin.

Oilers vs Canucks Quick Preview:

The Oilers are set to host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday at Rogers Place, fresh off adding Roslovic to their roster. The 28-year-old, who scored 22 goals and 17 assists for Carolina last season, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal Wednesday, bringing proven even-strength scoring and speed to an already crowded forward group.

It is unlikely that Roslovic will play Saturday night as Knoblauch said he wanted to get the new arrival a couple of additional practices before throwing him into a game.

When he does play, General Manager Stan Bowman highlighted Roslovic’s ability to contribute with top talent, and Roslovic noted his experience alongside players like Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis in Carolina. “He might have led their team in even-strength points,” Bowman said.

Janmark remains out of the lineup, and Zach Hyman remains on long-term injured reserve. Jake Walman won't play, but Darnell Nurse should be available after missing Friday's practice due to illness.

The Oilers lost the opener to the Calgary Flames, going up 3-0, then allowing three strange goals against to let the Flames tie the game. The winner wasn't declared in overtime, and it took eight rounds of a shootout before the Flames' Nazem Kadri ended it.

The Oilers will be hoping to put a full 60 minutes together versus Vancouver.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.