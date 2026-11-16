Edmonton Oilers
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Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 3:56 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 3:56 PM
Leon Draisaitl’s two-goal night fueled a dominant road victory as Edmonton vaulted to the top of the NHL standings. Oh, and the Elks just so happened to win the Grey Cup on the same night.
Leon Draisaitl scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. But the fact that the Oilers now sit atop the NHL standings won't be the big storyline in Edmonton. The Edmonton Elks won the Grey Cup, beating the Montreal Alouettes to become CFL Champions.
The Oilers have one more hurdle to clear before Edmonton can proudly call itself the "City of Champions" again. There's a lot of the NHL season remaining, but with the 2026-27 campaign off to a strong start, fans are starting to feel pretty good about those odds.
Wearing Elks hats during their post-game interviews, the Oilers congratulated their Edmonton pro sports counterparts on the big win. It's a huge moment for the team and the city, which has waited years for the team to return to the promised land.
The Oilers are trying to do the same. Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for Edmonton, which was lethal on the power play and even better on the penalty kill.
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The Oilers never trailed. They built a 3-0 lead in the first period, and Philadelphia cut the deficit to one with two goals in the second. Edmonton held on from there, with Tristan Jarry making 34 saves to secure the win.
Despite several interesting calls that put the Oilers at a disadvantage, Edmonton didn't let that stop them. The Oilers went a perfect eight-for-eight. Draisaitl said the team would rather avoid so many penalties, especially since it's nearly impossible to get into a flow in a game like that.
“We don’t want to take that many penalties, of course. Our penalty kill is great. Obviously they’re going to get some looks out of eight,” Draisaitl said. “So the goalie was big, Jars was great when we needed him.”
Head coach Mike Babcock agreed. “I like the fact we went eight for eight tonight on the kill; I’d rather it was two for two,” he said. “We were fortunate our goaltender was real good tonight.”
Sunday also added to a remarkable run for the Oilers’ superstar duo. It was the 30th time Draisaitl and McDavid have each recorded three or more points in the same game. Not surprisingly, Edmonton is a perfect 30-0-0 in those contests. McDavid now has 53 points (11G, 41A) in 22 games this season. His 41 assists tie Wayne Gretzky for the fewest games played in a season to reach 40 assists.
The victory lifts Edmonton to 16-3-3 and moves the club to the top of the NHL’s overall standings with 35 points. The Oilers are now 9-0-1 on the road. Their .950 point percentage is the third-highest in NHL history through a team’s first 10 road games of a season, behind only the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres and the 2023-24 Los Angeles Kings, who both started 10-0-0 away from home. They are one of only four NHL teams to score a point in 10 road games to start a season.
The Oilers will look to extend their road dominance as they continue their trip. They've got the Florida Panthers next, and both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand are expected to make their return from injury. Babcock noted, "We got an off day tomorrow. Guys will be able to put their toes in the water and all that in the sand, or whatever that song is. I don't know what that is. But anyway, they'll enjoy the off day, and we'll get ready for the next really good team."
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