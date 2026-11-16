The Oilers will look to extend their road dominance as they continue their trip. They've got the Florida Panthers next, and both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand are expected to make their return from injury. Babcock noted, "We got an off day tomorrow. Guys will be able to put their toes in the water and all that in the sand, or whatever that song is. I don't know what that is. But anyway, they'll enjoy the off day, and we'll get ready for the next really good team."