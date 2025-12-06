Clattenburg Injury Update: Exciting Rookie Out Of Oilers Lineup vs Jets

Connor Clattenburg is not going to suit up for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night as they take on the Winnipeg Jets. Clattenburg was not on the ice Saturday morning for the pre-game skate after taking a stick to the face in Thursday's win over the Seattle Kraken.

It was a tense moment in the 3rd period when Brandon Montour caught Clattenburg under the visor with a high stick, and the rookie forward went down, kicking his legs as though to signal something was seriously wrong. He got up under his own power and rushed off the ice, not returning in a 9-4 blowout win.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch shared after the game that Clattenburg had some stitches above his eye but he was doing well. It seems clear that the forward will need a bit more time before returning to the lineup.

Clattenburg has logged minimal minutes in five Oilers games, but his physical play and energy have boosted the team’s intensity. His hitting has seemingly rubbed off on his teammates, and the excitement he brought to the team, even in a smaller role will be missed.

Clattenburg was likely not going to be a fixture in the lineup this season, given that he still needs AHL development. At the same time, he was making a case for himself and making an impact, quickly becoming a player who name might go from being written in pencil to one that;s writte in pen by next season.

