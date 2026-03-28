“Confidence is High Right Now" As Oilers Get Big Win Over Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers pulled to within three points of Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon. It was a big two points that helped keep first place in the division within reach.
Without getting too carried away, the group appears to have found something in their game. It hasn't been there all season, but with 10 games remaining, perhaps they're beginning to find the recipe for success at just the right time.
Multiple Oilers stepped up and contributed.
Connor McDavid went 1-2-3. Connor Ingram was solid, making 27 saves. Evan Bouchard continued to stay hot and added two more assists. Matt Savoie, Jack Roslovic, and Zach Hyman also scored.
Savoie spoke for himself and the team when he said, "Confidence is definitely high right now. It helps seeing the puck go in. I'm getting lots of opportunities right now with some pretty good players." He's been one of their better forwards since the Olympic break ended. Like the team, it took him some time to get there, but Savoie is feeling it.
“I think we’re trending in the right direction," said Darnell Nurse. Ingram said he felt a lot like the Paul Rudd meme, "Look at us."
Head coach Kris Knoblauch described the first 50 minutes of the game as nearly perfect. "I thought it was as good as we've played all season. I thought we played really well, nothing really too fancy." If he were being overly negative, he would have liked to see the power play strike, but he stopped short and focused on the five-on-five and the penalty kill.
"Everything was really good and up until you know, pretty much we scored that third goal, then they were playing desperate, they had a very strong push, so I didn't like the last, you know, eight or nine minutes there. But overall, I thought it was a good game for us."
Jason Dickinson agreed with his coach: “We played 90% of that game very well.”
"They've got a potent offense, and they made it difficult for us coming down the stretch, but I thought Ingo (Ingram) did a good job of standing in there and found a way to get it done. It wasn't pretty coming down the stretch," said McDavid. "It's the type of winning you got to do this time of year."
The Oilers are doing what they're doing these days without Leon Draisaitl. McDavid commented, "You're never going to replace a guy like that. He's a special guy. But, as you said, we need it this time of year; we need to find ways to get wins in a weird kind of division here. We got to punch our ticket to the dance, and everybody's everybody stepping up, as you said."
Edmonton has now won three straight for the second time this season. They're feeling confident and will take that confidence into their next game on Tuesday night as they host the Seattle Kraken.
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