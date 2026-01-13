Connor Ingram's Win in Chicago Strengthens His Case With the Oilers

Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 19 games with two assists. Analysts and fans keep saying this might be the best he's ever played in his career. His Dad was asked during the intermission if he thinks this is the best his son has played, and Brian McDavid said Connor is healthy and feeling good. But, as someone would expect of a McDavid response, he feels there's more he can do. "I just think he's playing free... confidence is a huge thing, even for a player like him."