Connor McDavid to the Flyers?.. Huh?

For starters, there's no evidence McDavid wants out right now. Sure, the Oilers didn't perform as well as hoped last season, but the Oilers captain just spent the summer helping his team find a new coach. The Oilers went in a polarizing direction, in part, because McDavid wanted it. That's not the behaviour of someone who is looking to leave. He's taking a swing and going all in on the Oilers. He's tied to the Mike Babcock hire like no else. McDavid can't simply walk away right now, at least not without looking like a real piece of work.